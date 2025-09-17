Report: Multiple Officers Shot in Southern Pennsylvania

Multiple law enforcement officers were injured in a shooting in the southern part of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, and Gov. Josh Shapiro was rushing to the scene, officials said. Sources tell NBC News that five officers were injured, with three of them gravely wounded and one hospitalized in critical condition. York Hospital said it was treating two people in serious condition related to a police incident in northern York County, the AP reports. The hospital said enhanced security protocols are in place. According to NBC's sources, the officers were serving a warrant when they were fired upon. The sources say the suspect is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.