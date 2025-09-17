Crime  | 
Report: Multiple Officers Shot in Southern Pennsylvania

Sources tell NBC that 5 officers were shot, suspect is dead
Posted Sep 17, 2025 4:33 PM CDT
Report: 5 Officers Shot in Southern Pennsylvania
Multiple law enforcement officers were injured in a shooting in the southern part of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, and Gov. Josh Shapiro was rushing to the scene, officials said. Sources tell NBC News that five officers were injured, with three of them gravely wounded and one hospitalized in critical condition. York Hospital said it was treating two people in serious condition related to a police incident in northern York County, the AP reports. The hospital said enhanced security protocols are in place. According to NBC's sources, the officers were serving a warrant when they were fired upon. The sources say the suspect is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An investigation is occurring in the area of North Codorus Township, about 115 miles west of Philadelphia, authorities said. KDKA describes the scene as "a rural road that winds through an agricultural area not far from the Maryland state line." A local school district issued a shelter-in-place order, though it said schools and students were not involved in the shooting. The order was lifted later in the afternoon. The district said in a statement that authorities "advised us to hold students and staff in our buildings as a precaution while several area roads are closed."

