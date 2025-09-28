To Fight Climate Change, Google Is Burying Cow Poop

Google is shelling out for cow manure, but maybe not in the way you'd expect. The tech giant just inked a deal with Kansas-based startup Vaulted Deep to buy 50,000 tons of carbon removal over the next five years, by way of injecting animal waste and sewage sludge 1,000 feet below the Earth's surface. The goal: to lock away carbon and methane emissions that would otherwise escape into the air, heating up the planet, reports Fast Company . Microsoft struck a similar deal earlier this year.

"There's no widely recognized standard for quantifying methane in waste management," Vaulted Deep's commercialization chief, Bryan Epps, says in a statement, per Inc. "This is why our new collaboration with Google is critical." Vaulted Deep's approach doubles as both a climate and waste management solution. By burying manure and sludge in deep rock formations, the company stops methane—a greenhouse gas 80 times more potent than CO2 in the short term—from adding to the atmosphere.

Vaulted Deep CEO Julia Reichelstein points out that this method also tackles the problem of overwhelming manure piles and human waste, which can pollute water, stink up communities, and spread "forever chemicals" when spread on fields. As factory-scale meat production outpaces what local farms can safely absorb as fertilizer, this method offers an alternative to landfills or incineration. Vaulted Deep uses technology that's been handling waste under Los Angeles for years but now focuses on calculating and selling the climate benefits, measuring and verifying how much carbon and methane is kept out of the air.

For Google, the strategy is about casting a wide net for climate solutions as its energy appetite grows, especially from AI. "If we only focus on CO2, we're only focusing on a piece of the puzzle," says Randy Spock, who leads Google's carbon removal work. The company is betting on a variety of startups to see what can move the needle on climate change. ESG News, meanwhile, has more on what it deems "the methane challenge."