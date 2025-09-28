Why Iran's Shahed Drone Has the World Playing Catch-Up

Iran's Shahed drone has become a battlefield celebrity—and a headache for advanced militaries. First fielded by Iran in 2021 and now a staple in Russia's campaign against Ukraine, the Shahed-136 stands out for its five-figure price and 1,500-mile range. Under a nearly three-year-old agreement with Iran, Russia has been able to buy and produce the drones domestically, for a reported $35,000 to $60,000 apiece. That's allowed it to launch tens of thousands of them into Ukraine.

Indeed, a May 2025 report from the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) found Russia had gone from roughly 200 Shahed drone launches per week in September 2024 to 1,000-plus per week by March 2025. As the Wall Street Journal reports, the West is scrambling to catch up. Nations including the US, France, and the UK are now racing to develop their own versions. Yet Western efforts have hit hurdles: labor and material costs are higher, for one.

The appeal of the Shahed's design lies in its simplicity, per the Journal: its triangular wings allow for cheap, mass production using basic materials and a propeller engine. That's given it a "game-changing" role in modern warfare, according to drone expert James Patton Rogers with the Cornell Brooks Tech Policy Institute at Cornell University. "Cheap, long-range precision saturation strikes are one of the greatest threats to international security," he says. CSIS explained in May just what is so worrisome about drone saturation: "It doesn't matter if an individual Shahed hits its target. What matters is the compound effect the terror weapon has on civilians and the stress it places on air defenses," per CSIS.

It continues: "These low-cost attack drones cause millions of Ukrainians to wake up to the sound of air raid sirens every night. This terror campaign has lasted longer than the infamous Blitz aerial bombing of London during World War II and shows no signs of letting up." The Kyiv Independent adds that since 2024, Russia has also been employing long-range decoy drones, which cost even less thanks to their foam plastic and plywood construction. Because of their similar electronic and radar signatures, they are tracked and engaged like attack drones, tying up Ukrainian resources and increasing the Shahed drones' chances of getting to their target.