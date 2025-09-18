Sheriff: Tyler Robinson Feared Police Would Shoot Him

A Utah sheriff has elaborated on how Tyler Robinson came to surrender to his office last Thursday. In a short press briefing on Wednesday, Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby said Robinson, the suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder, expressed a deep fear of an armed raid on his house that could end in his death and agreed to come in on the condition that no such thing happened. Some key lines from Brooksby, per CBS News :

The arrest unfolded after a retired detective, familiar with Robinson's family through religious circles, contacted Brooksby at 8:02pm last Thursday and disclosed that he knew the suspect's identity and was "working on trying to get him to come in voluntarily," ABC News reports. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the retired detective accompanied Robinson and his parents to the sheriff's office roughly an hour later. Plainclothes officers brought him to a room to await federal and state investigators, who arrived at 2am Friday. "He was sitting on a very comfortable couch with a water bottle in his hand, not restrained," Brooksby said, describing Robinson as quiet and subdued during the process.