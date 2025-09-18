Wearing a Michael Vick Jersey, NFL QB Posed With a Dog

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray apologized on Wednesday after drawing criticism for sharing photos online of himself in a Michael Vick jersey while posing with his dog. "I saw how it affected people and ... decided to take it down," Murray said at a press conference , adding, "I apologize to anybody and whoever I affected ... with that." The images, which appeared on Murray's Instagram before being deleted, quickly spread online and prompted backlash, given Vick's past, per the Washington Post .

Vick, once a top NFL quarterback, served nearly two years in prison after pleading guilty in 2007 to running a dogfighting ring. Court records detailed Vick's involvement in the killing of underperforming dogs. After Vick's release, he made public apologies and campaigned for animal rights, while most of the dogs rescued from his operation were eventually rehabilitated.

Murray, himself a No. 1 draft pick like Vick, has previously cited Vick as an inspiration for his playing style. He was photographed in the Vick jersey at the Cardinals' stadium before a recent game, and the dog seen with him is believed to be an American bully, a breed related to pit bulls. Murray clarified he doesn't support animal cruelty or dogfighting, emphasizing his own two dogs "get treated like kings."

story continues below

"In no way, shape, or form am I condoning that," he told reporters. Vick, whose NFL playing days ended in 2015 and who now works as a coach and TV analyst, has since tried to rebuild his reputation, with some sports leaders acknowledging his efforts toward "resilience and redemption."