Trump: I'm Designating Antifa a Terrorist Organization

President Trump announced from the UK, where he is currently on a state visit, that he plans to designate antifa a terrorist organization, though it's not clear exactly how that will work. The president made the announcement on his Truth Social network around 1:30am local time Thursday, the AP reports. "I am pleased to inform our many USA Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION," he wrote. "I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" As multiple news outlets including Politico are pointing out, however, it's unclear how Trump can carry out his plan.

Antifa, short for anti-fascist, is an umbrella term for groups that resist fascism and neo-Nazis, and as it's a decentralized movement, it's not clear how the terrorist group label could be applied. Former FBI Director Christopher Wray said during a 2020 Congressional hearing that antifa is "a movement or an ideology," not an organization. And since it's domestic, it can't be included on the State Department list of foreign terror organizations. There is currently no domestic equivalent, partially because of the First Amendment rights afforded to US groups. Trump on Monday said he would designate antifa a domestic terror organization if his cabinet, including the attorney general, agreed, Fox News reports. In the wake of Charlie Kirk's shooting, multiple members of the Trump administration have indicated plans to halt any criticism of the rightwing activist.