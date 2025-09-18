House Rejects Mace's Move to Censure Omar

The House declined late Wednesday to punish one of its own over commentary in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk's assassination, but the effort showed the reach of President Trump's push for political retribution and set the stage for more to come, the AP reports. The 214-213 roll call shelved a resolution from GOP Rep. Nancy Mace to censure Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar and have her removed from two House committees. The two have feuded viciously on social media.

Mace has said Omar, an immigrant who criticized Kirk's views of gun ownership and race relations in the aftermath of George Floyd's 2020 killing in Minneapolis, should be deported to her home country of Somalia. Omar said Mace is pushing a false narrative to raise money "and boost her run for Governor." Asked Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, "Is this what civility looks like in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives?" The legacy of Kirk's influence runs deep on Capitol Hill, where he's been memorialized for the past week. At the same time, Republicans have unleashed a series of legislative proposals echoing Trump's call for action against what he characterizes as the "radical left"—those challenging his views and those of the slain conservative leader. They include:

Rep. Chip Roy wants a select committee to conduct a "full scale investigation of the coordinated network of leftists attacking us."

Sen. Ted Cruz has promoted his bill to add rioting to the list of prosecutable offenses under racketeering laws.

Sen. Mike Lee wants Congress to revive a Cold War-era law that would "prohibit the US government from engaging in domestic, political propaganda." He's calling it the Charlie Kirk Act.

Rep. Buddy Carter offered a resolution focused on reprimanding Omar.

Mace also proposed the Education Department strip federal funding from schools that fail "to act against staff who excuse or glorify the murder of Charlie Kirk."