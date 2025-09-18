Trump Press Conference Seen as a Win for Starmer

President Trump wrapped up his visit to the UK on Thursday with a joint press conference with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Trump thanked Starmer for his hospitality and praised the relationship between the countries, saying, "The United States and the United Kingdom have done more good on this planet than any two nations in human history." Starmer said they had "renewed the special relationship for a new era." Earlier Thursday, the two leaders signed science and technology partnerships. Some press conference highlights:

Palestinian statehood: "I have a disagreement with the prime minister on that score," Trump told reporters. Starmer is expected to recognize Palestinian statehood within days of Trump leaving the country, though he denied Thursday that the timing has anything to do with the state visit, the AP reports. Starmer said the US and the UK are working together on a Gaza peace plan.