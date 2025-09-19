Taliban Yanks Women's Books, Courses From Colleges

The Taliban government has ordered Afghan universities to remove all books authored by women and has banned the teaching of nearly 20 subjects, including human rights and sexual harassment, according to new guidelines issued in late August. Among the 680 books flagged as problematic, about 140 were written by women, ranging from scientific works like Safety in the Chemical Laboratory to texts on women's rights, per the BBC .

Six of the 18 newly banned subjects focus specifically on women, covering topics such as gender studies and women's roles in society and communication. Per the Independent, more than 200 other courses are still being reviewed after being flagged as "problematic." The latest restrictions add to a series of measures imposed since the Taliban's return to power four years ago, which have steadily reduced educational and professional opportunities for women. Girls have already been barred from schooling beyond the sixth grade, and midwifery courses—one of the last major paths to professional training for women—were discontinued at the end of 2024.

The Taliban say these changes align with their interpretation of Afghan culture and Islamic law. Ziaur Rahman Aryubi, an academic official with the Taliban government, said the decisions were made by a panel of religious experts. The ban also targets books by Iranian authors and publishers, with more than 300 such titles removed in what one reviewer described as an attempt to limit Iranian influence.

Al Jazeera notes that tensions between Afghanistan and Iran have grown in recent years, particularly over water rights. Educators warn that the latest moves will leave a "substantial void" in higher education, with professors now tasked with preparing their own materials while navigating Taliban restrictions. The Taliban's Ministry of Education hasn't responded to requests for comment. (The Taliban recently imposed an internet blackout due to "immoral activities.")