After Midair Outburst, Out Came the Duct Tape

An American Airlines flight from the Dominican Republic's Punta Cana to Las Vegas took a sharp turn into chaos when a passenger allegedly attacked a flight attendant and had to be subdued with duct tape and zip ties. According to the US Attorney's Office in Nevada , Ketty Dilone was arrested Tuesday after she reportedly went on a disruptive spree during the Charlotte-to-Las Vegas leg of her journey, yelling in the aisle and verbally threatening multiple crew members, per People .

Things escalated when Dilone allegedly kicked a flight attendant, knocking that staffer down. That's when she was reportedly restrained her in her seat, with duct tape wrapped around her torso and legs, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Once the plane landed at Harry Reid International Airport near Sin City, authorities from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police met the aircraft and took Dilone into custody, per the DOJ release. She now faces charges that include interference with a flight crew and assault, which together could carry a sentence of up to 20 years behind bars if convicted. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 1. No word from the airline yet about the incident.