Kennedy's Panel Adds Dose of Confusion on COVID Shots

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s new vaccine advisers on Friday muddied the picture on this fall's COVID-19 vaccinations. The CDC panel declined to recommend the vaccines for anyone, leaving the decision on whether to have the shot up to Americans, the AP reports. At the same time, in a step toward restrictions, it recommended that everyone consult a clinician before being vaccinated. That creates a complication for people who have been able to get a free shot without justifying their decision to anyone, per the Washington Post. Those moves were just part of the panel's chaotic session, which included sudden reversals, postponements, and other twists. "We are rookies," panel Chair Martin Kulldorff said, per NPR.