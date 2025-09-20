CBP Looked for Plants and Cigars, Found a Skull Instead

Customs officials at Tampa International Airport made a gruesome find in a traveler's bag this week. During what started as a standard baggage inspection, agents uncovered a foil-wrapped bundle containing human bones, including part of a skull. The passenger, whose identity and nationality weren't disclosed, reportedly told officers the remains were meant for ritual use.

The discovery was made when officers—initially searching for undeclared plants and cigars, among other items—opened the passenger's duffel bag. Photos released by Customs and Border Protection showed the bones partially wrapped in foil, with officers handling the evidence while wearing gloves. "At @CBP, we never know what baggage may hold, but smugglers should know we'll always have a bone to pick," quipped a CBP field operations director online.

The agency cited serious health concerns as the reason for destroying the bones. Federal law requires specific documentation for transporting human remains into the US, including a death certificate and permits, especially when dealing with noncremated or nonembalmed bodies. The CDC sets strict guidelines due to the potential risks posed by blood and bodily fluids, even when infectious disease isn't confirmed. Authorities didn't say whether the traveler would face charges. The Tampa Bay Times reached out to the airport, which steered the paper's reporter to CBP, which directed the reporter to the city's Homeland Security Investigations, whose spokesman simply said an investigation is "ongoing."