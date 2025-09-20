Tear Gas Deployed as ICE Protest Erupts at Chicago Site

Federal agents in riot gear deployed tear gas on demonstrators outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in suburban Chicago on Friday, as protests over the Trump administration's intensified immigration crackdown reached a boiling point. The confrontation erupted after protesters blocked a vehicle from leaving the Broadview ICE site, per NBC News , citing NBC Chicago . Media at the scene reported that tear gas made it difficult to breathe, forcing crowds to disperse.

Bushra Amiwala, a Democratic congressional candidate who attended the protest, described the agents' actions as "chaos," claiming there was no justification for what she called violence against peaceful demonstrators. Another Dem congressional candidate at the protest, Kat Abughazaleh, said she she was thrown onto the ground by feds and slammed with tear gas as she stood arm-in-arm with others in front of a driveway that was blocking the vehicle, per the AP. "This is what it looks like when ICE violates our First Amendment rights," Abughazaleh wrote on X, showing a video of her encounter.

The Department of Homeland Security, however, labeled the protesters as "rioters," alleging they surrounded the building, assaulted officers, used tear gas themselves, slashed tires, and trespassed on private property, per NBC. DHS claimed local police didn't respond to repeated calls for assistance and said at least three arrests were made.

The operation follows a series of high-profile enforcement sweeps in Illinois, which have drawn criticism from state officials, including Gov. JB Pritzker. Last week, an ICE officer shot and killed a man during a traffic stop in the area, sparking demands for greater transparency. Federal authorities have defended their actions, including similar operations in Los Angeles that led to days of unrest and the deployment of National Guard troops. Gregory Bovino, a Customs and Border Protection chief who was spotted at the Broadview site, has faced previous criticism for aggressive tactics in California.