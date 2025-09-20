Pentagon Rolls Out Rules Limiting What Can Be Reported

The Pentagon has announced new rules restricting journalists' movement in the Department of Defense headquarters and requiring them to sign a pledge to not publish unathorized information. Violations could lead to revocation of reporters' credentials, the Hill reports. Pentagon officials, who have already kicked news organizations they've criticized out of the building, said the restrictions are necessary to preventing leaks of sensitive material, per Politico .

A memo distributed to news organizations stated that approval is required before releasing any information, even if it is unclassified. Those who do not comply may have their access suspended or revoked, per the Hill. The new policy also limits where reporters can go within the Pentagon, making many areas off-limits unless journalists are accompanied by authorized personnel. The department had already barred reporters from certain areas in May unless they had prior approval or an escort. Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell described the guidelines as consistent with security protocols at other military bases.

"The 'press' does not run the Pentagon—the people do," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted Friday night on X. "The press is no longer allowed to roam the halls of a secure facility. Wear a badge and follow the rules—or go home." The president of the National Press Club said the policy should worry all Americans, per the Guardian. "This is a direct assault on independent journalism at the very place where independent scrutiny matters most: the US military," Mike Balsamo said. "If the news about our military must first be approved by the government, then the public is no longer getting independent reporting. It is getting only what officials want them to see."

Thomas Evans, the top editor at National Public Radio, said the outlet will be "working with other news organizations to push back. We're big fans of the First Amendment and transparency, and we want the American public to understand what's being done in their name." Officials said the rules will take effect in two to three weeks.

The New York Times posted the 17-page directive and pledge, here.