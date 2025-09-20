Right-Wing Rioters Clash With Police, Attack Rivals' Office

A right-wing demonstration in the Netherlands erupted into violence and chaos Saturday as rioters clashed with police and vandalized a political party's office, weeks before the country holds a general election. Police used tear gas and a water cannon to disperse rioters who threw objects at officers and torched a police car, the AP reports. There was no immediate word on injuries or arrests. Dutch media showed rioters also attacking an office of a centrist political party, D66.

"If you think you can intimidate us, tough luck," the party's leader, Rob Jetten, said in a message on X. "We will never let extremist rioters take our beautiful country away." A smaller group of rioters headed for the Dutch parliament complex, which is fenced off as it undergoes a yearslong renovation. Police prevented them entering the largely deserted area. The violence erupted at a demonstration attended by hundreds of people that called for tougher asylum policies.

"Shocking and bizarre images of shameless violence in The Hague, after a demonstration got out of hand," caretaker Prime Minister Dick Schoof wrote on X. He called the attacks on police and the D66 office unacceptable and expressed confidence that police and prosecutors would bring the rioters to justice. The Oct. 29 general election was called after anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders pulled his party out of the ruling coalition in a dispute over moves to rein in migration. In a statement, Wilders condemned the rioters for blocking a highway and attacking police, calling them "idiots."