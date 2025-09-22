Mountain Climber Reached the Summit, Then Fell 2K Feet

An Argentine hiker managed to reach the peak of California's Mount Shasta, but slid more than 2,000 feet to his death on the way back down. Matias Augusto Travizano, a tech entrepreneur, set out to scale the mountain on Sept. 12, per People . He was descending the 14,179-foot stratovolcano on the Clear Creek trail, considered the easiest route, when he and another climber accidentally went off trail, ending up on "an ice sheet at the northern tip" of Wintun Glacier, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. Stranded at 13,500 feet, they decided to slide down to a spot they could get back on the trail, but Travizano "began sliding out of control."

The other climber reported that Travizano hit a boulder and was knocked unconscious some 300 feet below his own location. The climber spent the next five to 10 minutes trying to reach Travizano but was still 80 feet away when he saw Travizano start moving, per KTLA. "This movement dislodged him from the rock and he slid down the remainder of the glacier and out of sight," according to SCSO. A couple of hours after authorities arrived, they found Travizano's body near the base of the glacier at an elevation of 10,200 feet, per People.

Travizano, 45, was the co-founder and former CEO of Grandata and was a visiting scholar at the University of California, Berkeley. The sheriff's office offered "heartfelt condolences" to the climber's loved ones while warning of the mountain's treacherous trails and the risk of becoming disoriented amid low visibility. Mount Shasta claims one life each year on average, with a 50-year-old man falling to his death on Aug. 16, also from the Clear Creek trail, per the Los Angeles Times.