Hurricane Gabrielle Is Here

We have our second Atlantic hurricane of the season, which, like the first, is expected to avoid landfall. Hurricane Gabrielle, churning 210 miles southeast of Bermuda as of Monday morning, had sustained winds of 90mph, making it a category 1 storm, though it could intensify into a category 3 or greater storm by Monday evening or Tuesday, per CNN and WOFL. It's expected to pass east of Bermuda on Monday, then move north and northeast toward open water. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.