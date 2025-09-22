Hurricane Gabrielle Is Here

We have our second Atlantic hurricane of the season, which, like the first, is expected to avoid landfall. Hurricane Gabrielle, churning 210 miles southeast of Bermuda as of Monday morning, had sustained winds of 90mph, making it a category 1 storm, though it could intensify into a category 3 or greater storm by Monday evening or Tuesday, per CNN and WOFL. It's expected to pass east of Bermuda on Monday, then move north and northeast toward open water. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Still, the National Hurricane Center warned Bermuda could see wind and rainfall impacts. The hurricane could also trigger "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions" from North Carolina northward along the East Coast early this week. The NHC is also tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic. One in the central Atlantic "has a medium chance of strengthening into a tropical depression or tropical storm later this week," per CNN. The other tropical wave, with a lesser chance of development, is expected to bring rain and wind to the Leeward Islands early this week.