Politics | Charlie Kirk 4 Takeaways From Charlie Kirk's Memorial Erika Kirk emerges as national figure, while president and Elon Musk shake hands By John Johnson Posted Sep 22, 2025 6:11 AM CDT Tens of thousands of mourners packed the pro football stadium near Phoenix on Sunday for the memorial of Charlie Kirk. Some of the big takeaways from coverage: Widow: The Hill sees the emergence of Erika Kirk as a national figure as among its key moments. She notably forgave the assassin and vowed to carry on her husband's work. "The world needs Turning Point USA. It needs a group that will point young people away from the path of misery and sin," Kirk said. "And so I promise you today, every part of our work will become greater." Her last line: "I love you, Charlie baby, and I will make you proud." Martyr: Speaker after speaker depicted the 31-year-old Kirk as a "modern-day Christian martyr," notes the New York Times, which describes the memorial as an "extraordinary fusion of government and Christianity." The comment that might exemplify that the most came from Vice President JD Vance: "I have talked more about Jesus Christ the past two weeks than I have my entire time in public office." President Trump asserted that Kirk is a "martyr now for American freedom," adding: "I know I speak for everyone here today when I say that none of us will ever forget Charlie Kirk, and neither now will history." The movement: The Washington Post suggests the "right-wing Christian movement" embodied by Kirk appears to be on the rise, as evidenced by speakers. "Whatever happens next in America, I hope it's in this direction," said Tucker Carlson. The question is how big it will become. The Post analysis notes that it's "hard to say how this version of the Republican Party will fare with the country, which is becoming less religious and more religiously diverse." Polls suggest "large swaths of Americans—especially young people—have turned away from religion as they perceive it to be too bound up with partisan politics." Unity: The memorial at least temporarily put divisions within the Republican party on hold. Elon Musk, for example, was spotted shaking hands with President Trump in a private suite, per Business Insider. Speakers sought to seize on the feeling of unity, notes the Post. "This moment is the turning point for the USA," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told the crowd. "Right now."