Stan Lee Will 'Appear' at LA Comic Con

Stan Lee may have passed away almost seven years ago, but fans at this year's LA Comic Con will still get a chance to chat with the comic book legend—sort of. Organizers are rolling out an AI-powered hologram of Lee, ready to banter with attendees at the "Stan Lee Experience," a 1,500-square-foot installation that charges $15 to $20 for entry, depending on when you buy tickets. Those looking for the ultimate souvenir can shell out extra for a photo-op or a brief, one-on-one conversation with the digital Lee, according to the Hollywood Reporter .

The brainchild behind the project is Kartoon Studios, working with Proto Hologram and Hyperreal—companies known for their lifelike digital displays. Bob Sabouni, who heads Stan Lee Legacy Programs at the studio, promises fans won't hear anything out of character from the virtual Lee, saying his dialogue will draw from decades of real-life interviews and footage to keep things as authentic as possible. (One reaction, however, is not convinced this is a great idea: Justin Carter points out at Gizmodo that Lee "can't say no or even be duped into consenting as he could've toward the end of his life.")

Lee, the creative force behind Spider-Man, Iron Man, Daredevil, and other iconic characters, was a fixture on the comic convention circuit and became a cultural touchstone thanks to his Marvel film cameos. Now, his holographic alter ego may even pop up unannounced elsewhere at the convention, with a cameo to introduce panels or surprise attendees a possibility. The event is this weekend, Friday to Sunday.