Marathoner 'Sted Sarandos' Turns Out to Be Harry Styles

One of the 80,000 people running the Berlin Marathon on Sunday was none other than pop superstar Harry Styles, who posted an impressive result in his second marathon in just over half a year. Running incognito as "Sted Sarandos," Styles recorded a time of 2:59:13, shaving 25 minutes off his previous personal record at the Tokyo Marathon in March, with the new effort translating to a snappy 6:50-per-mile pace compared to his Tokyo average of 7:47, per Runner's World. The winning time was 2:02:16. Consistency may be Styles' secret weapon. He ran the first half of the Berlin race in 1:29:08 and the back half in 1:30:06, echoing his Tokyo performance where he also posted near-identical splits.