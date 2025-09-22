US  | 
inflation

Hamburger Helper Sales May Signal Unwanted Trend

Grocery shoppers are pinching pennies as costs rise
Posted Sep 22, 2025 11:27 AM CDT
Hamburger Helper Sales May Signal Unwanted Trend
A variety of General Mills Hamburger Helper and Tuna Helper appear on a shelf at a grocery store in Waterbury, Vermont.   (AP Photo/Carolyn Lessard)

The New York Times detects what it sees as a telltale sign of inflation: Hamburger Helper sales are rising. According to Eagle Foods, which now owns the brand, sales have jumped 14.5% in the past year—a notable rise while most food companies are seeing declining demand. It's an echo of the days when the product became a dinner-table mainstay during the inflation-weary 1970s, per the Times. And a cameo on The Bear didn't hurt.

Meanwhile, sales of other wallet-friendly foods such as rice, canned fish, beans, and macaroni and cheese are also up, industry data show. Shoppers generally are gravitating to store brands, while pricier and less essential treats are falling out of favor. Inflation may have eased since its 2022 high, but grocery prices are up nearly 30% over the last five years, reports NPR. And last month saw the biggest jump in three years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As for Hamburger Helper in particular, its convenience and affordability at roughly $2 a box may have drawn in new fans, but it's not winning over everyone on taste or health. Critics point to high sodium and artificial dyes, though Eagle Foods says it's working on improvements.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X