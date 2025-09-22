France Officially Recognizes Palestine

"The time has come," French President Emmanuel Macron said at a United Nations meeting on Monday, declaring that France is officially recognizing a Palestinian state. "This is why, true to the historic commitment of my country to the Middle East, to peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians, this is why I declare that today, France recognizes the state of Palestine," Macron said, per the Guardian . The UK, Canada, and Australia announced their recognition of Palestine on the eve of the UN headquarters summit, which aims to boost support for a two-state solution to the conflict, the AP reports. Portugal also announced its recognition of Palestine on Sunday, while Monaco announced the move later in Monday's meeting.

"The time for peace has come, as we are just moments away from no longer being able to seize it," Macron told the summit, per Le Monde summit. "The time has come to free the 48 hostages held by Hamas. The time has come to stop the war, the bombings of Gaza, the massacres and the displacement." He called for a transition administration in Gaza that would be tasked with dismantling Hamas, the Guardian reports. Macron said France would be willing to contribute to a "stabilization force."

Macron was applauded by the more than 140 leaders in attendance, the AP reports. Mahmoud Abbas, Palestine's president, attended virtually because the US refused to grant him a visa. "What we want is a state with one law, and one legitimate security force," he told the summit. He called for an immediate ceasefire and said Hamas would have no role in governing Gaza after the war. The New York Times reports that Abbas addressed the people of Israel, saying: "Our future and yours depends on peace. Enough war. Let the people in our region live in durable peace and good neighborliness."