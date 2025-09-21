UK, Canada, Australia Break With US to Recognize Palestine

Posted Sep 21, 2025 10:04 AM CDT
A woman walks past a Palestinian flag set up between French and European flags at the Malakoff's town hall, outside Paris, on Sunday. France plans to formally recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday.   (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

In a a break with the US and a dramatic departure from long-held policy, the UK, Canada, and Australia officially recognized a state of Palestine on Sunday. Reflecting international opposition to Israel's attacks in Gaza, the announcement by the nations' prime ministers was made the day before United Nations General Assembly convenes in New York, the Washington Post reports. The three major US allies and historic supporters of Israel had withheld recognition until a permanent resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was reached. They coordinated the move with France, which plans to announce recognition on Monday at the UN.

  • Israel's reaction: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swiftly criticizing the recognition as disregarding the chaos caused by Hamas and implying that it could threaten Western nations. Netanyahu told his cabinet that he'll fight the movement toward recognition, which he says would endanger Israel's existence and "constitute an absurd reward for terror," in New York, where he's scheduled to speak Friday. "At the UN, I will present the truth. This is Israel's truth, but it is also the objective truth in our just struggle against the forces of evil, and our vision for real peace—peace through strength," the prime minister said, per the Times of Israel.
  • US position: In President Trump's visit to England last week, the issue was the only issue he and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer disagreed on publicly. Starmer said statehood would not reward Hamas, and his condemnation of its terrorism drew a pat on the back from Trump, per the Post. But the president made clear the US does not support Palestinian statehood now; the US has continued to block related measures in the UN Security Council.

  • Canada: Prime Minister Mark Carney's office said Canada's support for a two-state solution had assumed the goal would be achieved in a negotiated settlement, per the CBC. But that was before a series of actions, including Hamas' October 2023 attack on Israel and restrictions that deepen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the statement said. Carney's office said Canada is still willing to work with "the State of Palestine and the State of Israel." The prime minister said Hamas must not be given a role in governing Palestine, per Politico.
  • Australia: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Sunday that his government recognizes "the legitimate and long-held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own." A joint statement with Australia's foreign affairs minister emphasized that US leadership is needed to achieve a peace plan, suggesting the Trump administration work with the Arab League.

