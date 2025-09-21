UK, Canada, Australia Break With US to Recognize Palestine

In a a break with the US and a dramatic departure from long-held policy, the UK, Canada, and Australia officially recognized a state of Palestine on Sunday. Reflecting international opposition to Israel's attacks in Gaza, the announcement by the nations' prime ministers was made the day before United Nations General Assembly convenes in New York, the Washington Post reports. The three major US allies and historic supporters of Israel had withheld recognition until a permanent resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was reached. They coordinated the move with France, which plans to announce recognition on Monday at the UN.