Gunman Dead After Opening Fire on Amazon Facility

A suspected gunman fired shots into an Amazon facility in the west Georgia city of Columbus and died after a brief standoff with police, according to authorities. The shooting happened before dawn Monday at the Amazon warehouse on the city's east side, the AP reports. The suspect fired multiple gunshots into the facility from the outside, Columbus police said in a statement. Police said that the man brandished a firearm when he confronted by police near the facility, but that the standoff "ended when the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound."
No other deaths or injuries were reported. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the suspect as 22-year-old Myles Belyue, a Columbus resident, the Ledger-Enquirer reports. Police didn't say whether Belyue had any connection to the Amazon facility, reports CBS News.