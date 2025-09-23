Oracle and US Investors Set to Take Charge of TikTok

The ongoing tug-of-war over TikTok's fate in the US appears to be nearing a resolution, and users shouldn't need to swap apps anytime soon. After months of back-and-forth between the Trump administration and China, a preliminary agreement has emerged that will involve Oracle overseeing TikTok's algorithm, outlets including the Wall Street Journal, CNN, and the AP report, citing a senior White House official.

Under the proposed deal, a new US-based entity would control TikTok's American operations. Oracle and private equity firm Silver Lake, among other US investors, are set to hold about half the company, with existing stakeholders retaining roughly 30%. TikTok parent ByteDance's share would shrink below 20% to comply with a new law requiring either a sale or a US shutdown by 2024.

President Trump said Sunday that the new ownership could include Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch. A source tells CNN that Trump was referring to Fox Corp., not the individual Murdochs.