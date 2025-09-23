Sinclair Stations Still Won't Air Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is set to return to air Tuesday, but viewers in 30 US markets won't be able to tune in as usual, People reports. The Walt Disney Company on Monday announced the late-night program's comeback following a brief suspension that began last week, a move the company said was intended to ease tensions after Kimmel's remarks about the GOP response to the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. However, Sinclair Broadcast Group—the nation's largest owner of ABC affiliates—has no plans to bring the show back yet. Sinclair, which previously made its displeasure with Kimmel well-known , issued a statement saying it would replace Kimmel's time slot with news programming while discussions with ABC continue.

The broadcaster, which operates ABC stations in 30 markets including Seattle, Washington DC, and Portland, previously criticized Kimmel's comments as "inappropriate and deeply insensitive," and called for formal talks about professionalism with ABC before the show might return. Sinclair also demanded Kimmel directly apologize to the Kirk family and make a donation to Kirk's nonprofit, Turning Point USA. At the time, the broadcast group indicated that Kimmel would not return to its stations until conditions had been met, regardless of Disney's decision, Fox News reports. In its latest statement, it said discussions with ABC are ongoing.

Kimmel's monologue, which drew criticism, included pointed commentary about reactions to Kirk's death and President Trump's public response. Kimmel later posted a message of sympathy for the Kirk family online, urging unity in the face of gun violence. The ensuing suspension sparked a show of solidarity from Hollywood. More than 400 celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston, Tom Hanks, and Meryl Streep, signed a letter supporting Kimmel's free speech rights. Fellow late-night hosts and media figures also expressed support.