Penn. Mom Charged After Bodies of 4 Babies Found Hidden in Home

A Pennsylvania woman faces serious charges after authorities say she secretly gave birth and hid the remains of four babies in her home—while neighbors, who often cared for her two young sons, say they never knew she was pregnant. Police discovered the bodies on Sept. 13 in a Cadogan Township house from which Jessica Mauthe, 39, had recently been evicted, People reports. According to court documents, one infant was found in a bedroom closet, and three more were located in the attic, all of them inside bags.

Carmen Felix, a neighbor who frequently watched Mauthe's sons, told CBS News Pittsburgh, "The whole neighborhood is in shock." Felix and others said they never saw signs of pregnancy, and described Mauthe as having limited support, though area residents tried to pitch in. Her husband is incarcerated, and she had spent almost her whole life in the house, where her father also lived before his death, TribLive reports. Neighbors estimate her living children are between 6 and 8 years old.

According to a criminal complaint, Mauthe described giving birth in secret on several occasions, ranging from about six years ago to about a year ago. In one case, she reportedly gave birth in a bathroom, left the infant in the toilet, and later wrapped the child in towels before hiding the remains. In another, Mauthe said she passed out after hearing a baby whimpering, only to wake up to find the child dead. Two more births allegedly took place in the same home, with those infants' bodies left in the attic.

Mauthe's landlord discovered the first body after noticing a foul smell while checking the property following her eviction for non-payment. Police say Mauthe is charged with criminal homicide, involuntary manslaughter, and multiple counts related to concealing the deaths and abuse of a corpse. She is being held without bail as the investigation continues, with more charges possible. Autopsy results are pending.