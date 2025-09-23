Jimmy Kimmel's Return Gets an Even Smaller Audience

Jimmy Kimmel is back on the airwaves Tuesday night, but those airwaves are ever narrowing. As Deadline reports, Nexstar has piled on to the Sinclair list of stations that won't be airing the return of the late-night talk show, meaning that nearly a quarter of ABC affiliates will be airing alternate programming. Nexstar's statement:



"We made a decision last week to preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! following what ABC referred to as Mr. Kimmel's 'ill-timed and insensitive' comments at a critical time in our national discourse. We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve. In the meantime, we note that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be available nationwide on multiple Disney-owned streaming products, while our stations will focus on continuing to produce local news and other programming relevant to their respective markets."