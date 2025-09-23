Cops: Teaching Assistant Used 'Poop Spray' to Sicken Kids

A South Carolina teaching assistant has been arrested after allegedly spraying a product designed to mimic the scent of feces throughout his high school. The incident, still under investigation, disrupted classes, sickened students, and led to tens of thousands of dollars in repairs, per WJW . Alexander Lewis, 32, was arrested Friday and taken to Florence County Detention Center. He's accused of deploying the so-called poop spray multiple times at West Florence High School between Aug. 25 and Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

The whiff wasn't just unpleasant. Investigators say several students sought medical help for breathing issues, per WJW. There were also reports of headaches, nausea, and dizziness, per WKRC, which reports one child with asthma visited the doctor three times. The fallout also hit the school's pocketbook, with district officials pegging the total cost for air conditioning repairs and inspections at more than $55,000. Lewis—released Saturday, per USA Today—is facing charges of disturbing schools and malicious injury to property, though authorities haven't ruled out further charges. No word yet on whether the spray was part of a prank gone awry or something more calculated, but the sheriff's office says the product was sourced online.