Mamdani Gets Lukewarm Backing From Harris

Former Vice President Kamala Harris endorsed New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani on Monday, though it's seen as only a lukewarm nod to the 33-year-old Democratic nominee struggling to gain wider support from his party. During an appearance on MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Show, Harris was asked directly about her support for Mamdani, who won a surprise primary victory and identifies as a democratic socialist. Harris replied, "He should be supported ... I support the Democrat in the race, sure," before quickly shifting focus to highlight other Democrats vying for mayoral offices nationwide, per NBC News .

Her cautious response comes amid broader hesitation from national party leaders. While New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie have endorsed Mamdani, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have yet to follow suit. This reluctance has drawn criticism from some Democrats, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, who questioned why party leadership isn't backing its own primary winner, and Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who reportedly labeled the non-endorsements as "spineless politics."

Harris was also asked about the ongoing debate within the Democratic Party about generational change. With younger voters pushing for new leadership and the party itself facing declining approval ratings, the question of how to address aging incumbents looms large. Harris resisted broad judgments about age, suggesting that some older politicians remain "very bold" and "very young" in their thinking. For now, Harris is signaling party unity—if not full-throated enthusiasm—as she positions herself for a potential national run in 2028. However, she told Maddow, "That's not my focus right now," per the Hill.