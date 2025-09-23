For Manning, No Penalty, Just a Scolding From Mom

Texas quarterback took some flak for ann on-field flex to opponent
Posted Sep 23, 2025 2:00 PM CDT
No Flag on the Play, but a Scolding From Mom
Texas quarterback Arch Manning throws before the game against Sam Houston State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.   (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The newest Manning quarterback is taking some heat from his mother for a little showboating on the field. As USA Today explains, sophomore University of Texas at Austin QB Arch Manning fended off a tackler from Sam Houston State on Saturday en route to scoring a touchdown, then let the defender know all about it in the end zone. See video of the moment here. Manning tells 247Sports that a ref chewed him out but didn't issue a penalty for taunting, as he might have. His mother sounded a little less forgiving:

  • "Yeah, felt good to get back in the end zone. Probably a little much there [in staring down the defender]. My mom was pretty mad about that. Little immature, but I think it's some built-up frustration for the past few weeks."
The latter is a reference to a less-than-stellar start for the Longhorns this season. On Saturday, however, they routed Sam Houston State 55-0. Manning is the nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, and the son of their brother, Cooper. His "pretty mad" mother is Ellen.

