Would-Be Trump Assassin Found Guilty on All Counts

A man accused of trying to assassinate President Trump last year at his Florida golf course was found guilty on Tuesday. The jury of five men and seven women found Ryan Routh guilty on all counts that he was facing after two hours of deliberation, the AP reports. Routh had been charged with attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, assaulting a federal officer, possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Routh, who pleaded not guilty to all charges, represented himself at the federal trial in Florida, reports CNN.