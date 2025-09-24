YouTube Promises Republicans It Will Restore Banned Accounts

YouTube says it has a plan to restore accounts that were banned for violating platform rules on misinformation regarding COVID-19 and the 2020 election, the New York Times reports. The company outlined the new approach in a letter Tuesday to the House Judiciary Committee, signaling a shift as YouTube eases its content moderation standards and raises the bar for what's considered a violation. Alphabet, YouTube's parent company, submitted the letter in response to a Republican-led investigation into whether tech giants had limited speech at the Biden administration's urging. The investigation is part of a broader GOP effort that includes a lawsuit accusing the White House of suppressing online speech. The company says it will allow banned creators to apply to have their accounts reinstated, CNBC reports.

Alphabet's letter claimed YouTube had been pressured by the Biden administration to remove content that did not actually break its policies, calling such government demands "unacceptable and wrong." The company emphasized its commitment to free expression and said it will not yield to political pressure. YouTube, which boasts over two billion users worldwide, also stressed the platform's appreciation for conservative voices and acknowledged their role in public debate. While it's not yet clear who might be offered the chance to return to the platform, some of those banned include Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The company's decision to create a reinstatement process follows accusations from both sides of the aisle that political figures have sought to shape media narratives.