Joe Rogan Breaks Silence on Kimmel's Suspension

After nearly a week of radio silence, Joe Rogan emerged from an elk-hunting trip to finally address the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show—a move reportedly prompted by pressure from the Trump administration. Speaking on his podcast Tuesday, Rogan, a vocal free-speech advocate and endorser of Trump in 2024, said, "I definitely don't think that the government should be involved, ever, in dictating what a comedian can or cannot say in a monologue." He warned conservatives cheering Kimmel's suspension that the precedent could boomerang: "You're crazy for supporting this. Because this will be used on you." The podcast was apparently filmed before ABC announced Kimmel's show would return Tuesday night , but was not released until after the announcement.

Rogan, whose podcast regularly tops streaming charts, noted Kimmel's remarks about the shooter were inaccurate, but chalked them up to comedy setup for what he said was a "very funny" joke about Trump's reaction to Kirk's death. As for his warning to conservatives, Rogan continued, "The companies, if they're being pressured by the government—so if that's real—and if people on the right are like, 'Yeah, go get 'em,' oh, my God, you're crazy. ... You don't think that the [expletive] globalist lizard people who run the world are sitting here going: 'Great, what do we got—three years? We'll wait this out. We'll wait this out. Yeah, yeah, yeah, let them say the government should be involved in censoring people's speech." Rogan predicted the suspension would ultimately bring more viewers to Kimmel, the Independent reports.