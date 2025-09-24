Statue of Trump, Epstein Pulled From National Mall

A new bronze statue on the east end of the National Mall turned heads this week for its bold depiction of President Trump's "long-lasting bond" with Jeffrey Epstein. The 12-foot-high effigy featured Trump hand-in-hand with the late convicted sex offender, each wearing wide smiles with a foot kicked back as if prancing, per the Guardian . A plaque read, "We celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his 'closest friend,' Jeffrey Epstein." There were also snippets from the purported birthday letter Trump wrote to Epstein in 2003, including references to their "certain things in common," engraved on plaques at the statue's base.

The statue is credited to the Secret Handshake Project, which describes itself as "a very small group of citizens who are using art, irony, and humor to express social commentary and spark political conversation in public spaces," per USA Today. The group's previous installations—including a golden thumbs-up crushing the Statue of Liberty's crown, dubbed "Dictator Approved"—have also lampooned Trump. The White House quickly dismissed the latest installation, with a rep saying, "Liberals are free to waste their money however they see fit—but it's not news that Epstein knew Donald Trump, because Donald Trump kicked Epstein out of his club for being a creep."

Despite Trump's efforts to put distance between himself and Epstein, their past relationship has raised uncomfortable questions for the president, who was known to travel on Epstein's plane. In 2017, Epstein told Newser co-founder Michael Wolff he was "Donald's closest friend for 10 years" and claimed the first time Trump slept with First Lady Melania Trump was "on my plane," per the Daily Beast. The statue, claimed as a celebration of "Friendship Month" in September, had been set to remain on display through 8pm Sunday under a National Park Service permit. However, WUSA aired video early Wednesday showing officials removing it.