Trump Settles on Location for His Presidential Library

Donald Trump has finally settled on a spot for his presidential library: downtown Miami, with the chosen site located beside the historic Freedom Tower on the city's waterfront. The decision follows months of speculation, though a Florida locale has long been considered a frontrunner due to Trump's residency and the state's political climate. Trump's team—including Eric Trump and adviser Steve Witkoff—visited several sites, including university campuses in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, before settling on land owned by Miami-Dade College, reports NBC News .

The Miami complex is expected to include not just the library but also an adjacent hotel, in what would be a presidential library first. Politico notes it would also be the state's first such library. Proximity to the Freedom Tower—where hundreds of thousands of Cuban refugees fleeing Fidel Castro's regime were processed in the '60s and early '70s—was described as a key factor in the selection. Florida Attorney General James Uthemeier, a member of the Florida Cabinet, said on X that the "location serves as a symbol of freedom."

The Herald reports Miami Dade College trustees on Tuesday OKed the transfer of a downtown 2.63-acre parking lot to the state, a necessary step in the process of putting the land in Trump's hands. The Cabinet is slated to vote next week on the locale and is expected to unanimously approve it.