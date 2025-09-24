Airlines, Army, FAA Face First Suit Over DC Collision

The family of Casey Crafton, who was killed in a midair collision near Reagan National Airport in January, has sued American Airlines, its affiliate PSA Airlines, the Army, and the FAA. The case, filed Wednesday in federal court in Washington, accuses all of failing to follow safety protocols that might have prevented the crash involving an American Eagle regional jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter that killed 67 people. The suit is the first filed in the collision, the Washington Post reports.

The lawsuit claims the airline and its subsidiary should have recognized the risks of operating in one of the nation's busiest airspaces and taken adequate precautions. It also faults federal authorities and the Army for not addressing longstanding safety concerns. The crash, which occurred as Flight 5342 approached the airport, remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, with a final report due next year. Initial findings revealed air traffic controllers had repeatedly raised alarms about congested traffic at National, and the FAA has since reduced arrival rates and restricted helicopter flights near the airport.

Rachel Crofton said in a statement that her husband lost his life "because of systematic failures and reckless disregard," per ABC News. The family is seeking damages and a jury trial. American Airlines said it would contest any allegations of wrongdoing, pointing out that the Army helicopter was flying above its designated route when the collision happened. The Army and FAA have not commented. "The crash of American Eagle 5342 was predictable, it was preventable and caused the needless loss of 67 lives," a lawyer for the family said.