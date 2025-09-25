Judge Not Happy With Trump's Comments on Luigi Mangione

A federal judge is demanding answers from the Trump administration after top officials publicly accused Luigi Mangione of murder, defying a court order meant to protect his right to a fair trial. The controversy began after President Trump, in a Fox News interview, claimed Mangione "shot someone in the back." That statement was echoed by White House officials, who labeled Mangione a "left-wing assassin" and tied the case to broader political narratives on social media and TV, the New York Times reports.

Judge Margaret Garnett's order follows her previous directive, issued in April, that barred Justice Department officials from making public comments likely to compromise Mangione's right to a fair trial. The move comes amid mounting tension regarding the White House and the Justice Department appearing to blur the lines of prosecutorial independence, with Trump urging his attorney general to target perceived political enemies.

Mangione is accused of killing Brian Thompson, the CEO of United Healthcare, shortly before an investors meeting in December. Authorities say he was found with an anti-health insurance manifesto. While New York state courts dropped terrorism charges against Mangione earlier this month, he still faces a federal murder charge and possible death penalty, though he has pleaded not guilty.

Mangione's legal team argues that recent official statements have unfairly linked him to unrelated violence and left-wing groups, fueling "prejudicial rhetoric" without evidence. His lawyers suggested the recent killing of Charlie Kirk has added to that rhetoric, NBC News reports. Judge Garnett has now called on the government to deliver a sworn declaration outlining how the comments were made despite her order and what will be done to prevent future incidents. She also warned that further violations could result in sanctions, including financial penalties or limits on the prosecution's options. The Justice Department and White House have declined to comment on the judge's latest move.