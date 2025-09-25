China Sets First-Ever Emissions Cut Target

China, the world's top emitter of greenhouse gases, has pledged for the first time to cut its total climate emissions by 7% to 10% by 2035—though some experts say the commitment doesn't go far enough, the BBC reports. In a video address to the UN, President Xi Jinping said China will be "striving to do better" along the way. The move comes as the US backtracks on its own climate commitments, with President Trump dismissing climate change as a "con job." Xi seemed to throw some shade Trump's way in his speech: Per the Guardian , he said "some countries" are not living up to their climate "responsibilities."

While some see China's announcement as a milestone, climate advocates say it's not enough to keep global warming in check. Yao Zhe of Greenpeace East Asia called the target disappointing, and climate analyst Lauri Myllyvirta said anything less than a 30% cut isn't compatible with the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C goal. Most experts believe China would need to slash emissions by more than half to align with international targets.

Still, the pledge is significant: China accounts for over a quarter of the world's emissions, nearly 14 billion tonnes in 2023. A 10% drop would mean 1.4 billion tonnes less each year—almost quadruple the UK's total annual output. China's record on renewables does offer hope. The country exceeded its 2030 wind and solar goals six years ahead of schedule, and some analysts see its 2035 target as a starting point, not a limit. "Underpromising and overdelivering is what we expect from China," says one. However, coal remains a major part of China's energy mix, though early data suggests coal use is finally falling as solar power surges.