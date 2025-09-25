Report: Justice Department Is Preparing to Indict Comey

The Justice Department is reportedly gearing up to indict former FBI chief James Comey, with prosecutors alleging he misled Congress about his role in the 2016 election interference probe. Sources familiar with the case tell the Washington Post and MSNBC the move is tied to Comey's 2020 Senate testimony about the FBI's "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation, which sought—unsuccessfully—to prove a link between Russia and President Trump's campaign.

The clock is ticking: the five-year statute of limitations for charging Comey runs out Tuesday. Prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia, where Comey gave his testimony remotely, are preparing to put their case before a grand jury as soon as Thursday, according to the Post's sources. The panel, needing at least 12 votes for an indictment, could also decide not to proceed.

The renewed push comes after Trump ousted the previous acting US attorney in the district, Erik Siebert, who had declined to prosecute Comey for lack of evidence. Trump then installed Lindsey Halligan—a White House aide with no prosecutorial background—as interim US attorney. Shortly after Halligan started, the Comey case was revived.

Trump hasn't been quiet about his demands for prosecutions. On social media, he's pressed Attorney General Pam Bondi to indict Comey and two other perceived political foes, New York AG Letitia James and Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff. " We can't delay any longer, it's killing our reputation and credibility," he said in a Truth Social post Saturday night. "They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!"