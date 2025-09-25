Drones Cause Another Airport to Shut Down

Unidentified drones have disrupted operations at multiple Danish airports, forcing one to close and prompting nationwide security concerns as authorities scramble to determine who is behind the mysterious aerial intrusions, the BBC reports. Flights in and out of Denmark's Aalborg Airport, which shut down Wednesday, were paused until early Thursday. Three other regional airports—Esbjerg, Sønderborg, and Skrydstrup—reported similar incidents but remained open. Authorities say at least three flights were diverted from Aalborg, which doubles as a military base.

Local police and Danish Armed Forces are investigating and keeping a close watch on the situation, though they haven't disclosed who might be behind the drone flights or a possible motive. Police stated there seems to be no immediate risk to passengers or nearby residents, but urged people to keep their distance from the area as they monitor for further activity. The number of drones in play remains unclear, and while officials haven't ruled out the possibility of a prank, they are taking the reports seriously. The fresh wave of drone activity follows a similar incident earlier in the week that briefly closed Copenhagen's Kastrup Airport, described by Denmark's prime minister as the most significant attack on the nation's infrastructure to date. Authorities said the drone activity at Aalborg followed a similar pattern, the Guardian reports.

While local authorities have not directly linked the incidents to any state actor, speculation about Russian involvement surfaced after recent drone incursions reported by NATO members Estonia, Poland, and Romania. The Kremlin dismissed the allegations as baseless. NATO responded to the wider pattern of drone incursions by condemning Russia's actions and vowing to defend its airspace with "all necessary military and non-military tools." On Monday, Norway briefly closed the Oslo airport airspace due to drone activity.