Taliban Release American

The Taliban on Sunday freed an American from an Afghan prison, weeks after saying they had reached an agreement with US envoys on a prisoner exchange as part of an effort to normalize relations. A spokesperson for the Taliban Foreign Ministry identified the man as Amir Amiri, the AP reports. He did not say when Amiri was detained, why, or where. An official with knowledge of the release said Amiri had been detained in Afghanistan since December 2024 and was on his way back to the US.

Qatar facilitated Amiri's release, its latest diplomatic achievement resulting from a security partnership with the US that has secured the freedom of four other Americans from Taliban detention this year. Qatar also helped in releasing a British couple who were imprisoned for months. Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed Amiri's release, saying it marked the Trump administration's determination to protect American nationals from wrongful detention abroad. "While this marks an important step forward, additional Americans remain unjustly detained in Afghanistan," he said.

Ahmad Habibi, brother of Mahmood Habibi, a US citizen held by the Taliban for more than three years, said that he and his family were grateful to hear the news about Amiri, and that they remained hopeful that Mahmood would be brought home as well. Mahmood Habibi, an Afghan American business owner, worked as a contractor for a Kabul-based telecommunications company and vanished in 2022. The FBI and his family have said they believe he was taken by the Taliban, who have denied holding him, per the AP. Ahmad Habibi said administration officials "have explicitly assured us that they will not leave my brother behind."