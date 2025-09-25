Dallas ICE Suspect 'Hated the Government'

The gunman who opened fire on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas hated the US government and wanted to incite terror by killing federal agents, officials said Thursday, offering the first hint of a motive in the attack. The shooting at daybreak Wednesday targeted the ICE building, including a van in a gated entryway that held detainees, the AP reports. One detainee was killed, and two others were critically wounded. No ICE personnel were hurt.

The gunman, who fatally shot himself, "carried out a targeted, ambush-style attack on law enforcement," said Joseph Rothrock, the agent in charge of the FBI Dallas field office. He "specifically intended to kill ICE agents," firing at ICE vehicles and sending multiple shots into "the windows of the office building where numerous ICE employees do their jobs every day."

In a post on X, FBI Director Kash Patel said the gunman left behind a note saying that he hoped the attack would "give ICE agents real terror." On Wednesday, Patel posted a photo showing a bullet found at the scene with "ANTI-ICE" written on it. The assailant, who authorities said fired from a nearby rooftop, was involved in a "high degree of pre-attack planning," Patel said.