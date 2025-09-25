South Park Returns, Goes Straight for FCC Chief

South Park returned Wednesday night, and fears that the show might shy away from controversy after Jimmy Kimmel's suspension were unfounded. The "Conflict of Interest" episode takes aim at both FCC Chairman Brendan Carr and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The episode sees Kyle objecting to a tasteless bet on a prediction app and complaining to the FCC, leading Carr to the White House for a meeting with President Trump. USA Today reports that in a series of slapstick calamities, Carr "falls down the stairs and hurts his neck, has explosive diarrhea after eating soup that Trump has tampered with, and finally is crushed by a giant pile of cat litter." As he lies in a hospital bed, a doctor warns Carr that he could "lose his freedom of speech."

In the episode, Carr is injured by Trump's attempts to end Satan's pregnancy, but Vice President JD Vance is revealed to be orchestrating events behind the scenes. "We can do this the easy way or we can do it the hard way," he warns Carr. The FCC chief used the same line last week when he said ABC and Disney should take action over Kimmel's remarks after the killing of Charlie Kirk, the New York Post notes.

The episode also show's Kyle mother flying to Israel to address the offensive bet, "Will Kyle's mom strike Gaza and destroy a Palestinian hospital?" She barges into Netanyahu's office and yells, "Just who do you think you are, killing thousands and flattening neighborhoods, then wrapping yourself in Judaism like it's some shield from criticism," the Guardian reports.

The show's release was delayed by a week, sparking fan theories about censorship, but co-creator Matt Stone said the team simply missed the deadline. "No one pulled the episode, no one censored us, and you know we'd say so if true," he told the Denver Post last week. "We just didn't get it done. When you always cut it close, sometimes you mess up. That's the price of being a procrastinator."