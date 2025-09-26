37 Inmates Spared by Biden Are Headed to Supermax

Dozens of former federal death row inmates will spend the rest of their lives being treated like they're still on death row, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday. She said the 37 inmates whose sentences were commuted to life without by parole by then-President Biden less than a month before he left office will serve their sentences at ADX Florence, the federal supermax prison in Colorado, Fox News reports. Bondi said eight of the inmates, all convicted of first-degree murder, were transferred to the facility on Tuesday.

Bondi, speaking alongside President Trump in the Oval Office, made an "autopen" dig at Biden. "We are now moving the inmates who were on death row—who Joe Biden or the autopen commuted their sentences off of death row—we're moving them to supermax facilities where they will be treated like they're on death row for the rest of their lives," she said, per the Hill. In his December 2024 announcement, Biden said, "In good conscience, I cannot stand back and let a new administration resume executions that I halted." He let the death sentences stand for three inmates, including one ADX Florence inmate, Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Justice Department officials tell Fox that while the commutations can't be reversed, Bondi, following directives from Trump, has "prioritized ways to penalize these individuals." The president signed a sweeping pro-death penalty order hours after he returned to office in January.