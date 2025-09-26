Hegseth: Wounded Knee Soldiers Will Keep Medals

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced that he has decided that the 20 soldiers who received the Medal of Honor for their actions in 1890 at Wounded Knee will keep their awards. "This decision is now final, and their place in our nation's history is no longer up for debate," Hegseth said in a video posted on X Thursday evening. Hegseth said the long-dead soldiers deserve their medals. "We salute their memory, we honor their service, and we will never forget what they did," he said.

Hegseth's predecessor, Lloyd Austin, ordered the review of the awards in 2024 after a congressional recommendation in the 2022 defense bill— itself a reflection of efforts by some lawmakers to rescind the awards for those who participated in the bloody massacre on South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation near Wounded Knee Creek. In 1990, Congress apologized to the descendants of those killed at Wounded Knee but did not revoke the medals.