UK Plans to Bring in Mandatory ID Cards

British citizens and permanent residents will have to produce a mandatory digital identification card in order to get work, the government announced Friday. The UK has not had compulsory identity cards for ordinary citizens since shortly after World War II, and the idea has long been contentious, with civil rights campaigners arguing it infringes on personal liberty and puts people's information at risk, the AP reports. The government says the plan will help reduce unauthorized immigration by making it harder for people to work in the underground economy. It says it will also make it simpler for people to access health care, welfare, child care, and other public services.

ID cards introduced in 1940 were abolished in 1952. Former Prime Minister Tony Blair tried to introduce biometric ID cards two decades ago as a way of fighting terrorism and fraud, but the plan was abandoned after strong opposition from the public and Parliament. "There's always been this feeling that Britain is not a so-called 'Papers, please' society, in contrast to continental Europe and other countries where ID cards are very common," says Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London. "It has to be said, however, that given one is forced in some ways to prove one's ID in myriad circumstances ... that actually a digital ID card would be quite useful."

Starmer's government said people would not have to carry the ID, dubbed a "Brit card," or be asked to produce it, but it will be mandatory to get a job. The plan was strongly criticized by civil liberties groups and opposition parties, with Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, saying the cards would turn the country into a "checkpoint society that is wholly unBritish," the Guardian reports. "Incredibly sensitive information about each and every one of us would be hoarded by the state and vulnerable to cyberattacks," she said. "Starmer has no mandate to force the population to carry digital IDs and millions of us will simply not do it."

"Liberal Democrats cannot support a mandatory digital ID where people are forced to turn over their private data just to go about their daily lives," said MP Victoria Collins, the party's tech spokesperson, per LBC. Starmer's Labour Party government has been struggling to stop migrants crossing the English Channel in flimsy, inflatable boats operated by smugglers. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch called the plan a "gimmick that will do nothing to stop the boats," while a spokesman for the right-wing Reform UK party, currently ahead of Labour in the polls, called it a "cynical ploy" that would only "impinge further on the freedoms of law-abiding Brits."