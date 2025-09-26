Routine Vaccines May Help Cut Dementia Risk: Studies

A growing body of research suggests that several common vaccines may do more than just prevent infectious diseases—they're also linked to a lower risk of developing dementia. Physicians and researchers point to this as an added incentive for adults, especially older ones, to keep up with routine vaccinations, reports the Washington Post.

Flu vaccine: Multiple studies show a connection between getting a flu shot and a reduced risk of Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. A 2022 analysis of more than 1.8 million seniors found those who got at least one flu vaccine were 40% less likely to develop Alzheimer's over the next four years than those who hadn't. Another study, in 2024, saw a 17% reduction in dementia risk among recipients.