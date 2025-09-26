Routine Vaccines May Help Cut Dementia Risk: Studies

A growing body of research suggests that several common vaccines may do more than just prevent infectious diseases—they're also linked to a lower risk of developing dementia. Physicians and researchers point to this as an added incentive for adults, especially older ones, to keep up with routine vaccinations, reports the Washington Post.
- Flu vaccine: Multiple studies show a connection between getting a flu shot and a reduced risk of Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. A 2022 analysis of more than 1.8 million seniors found those who got at least one flu vaccine were 40% less likely to develop Alzheimer's over the next four years than those who hadn't. Another study, in 2024, saw a 17% reduction in dementia risk among recipients.