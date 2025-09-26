Netanyahu Takes a Long Detour to Get to UN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in New York to address the United Nations General Assembly, but he took a lengthy detour to get there, steering clear of much of Europe as he faces an international arrest warrant and potential detention if he lands in several countries.

Taking the long way. Flight-tracking data showed Netanyahu's aircraft, known as the Wing of Zion, hugging the Mediterranean before veering south near Gibraltar and then crossing the Atlantic, reports the Guardian. The plane briefly entered Greek and Italian airspace but avoided more direct routes that would have passed over France, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, and the UK.