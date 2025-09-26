Our New Crisis: 'Violent Losers' Who Copy Each Other

Alleged attacks by perpetrators who seem to lean left are on the rise, writes Michelle Goldberg in the New York Times. But Goldberg writes that men such as Luigi Mangione, Tyler Robinson, and Joshua Jahn are "less men of the left than men of the internet." Goldberg, a liberal, acknowledges that "this might sound like a rationalization," but she makes the case that the internet is breeding a dangerous new breed of copycat killer—"loners lashing out, cloaking their personal grievances and homicidal impulses in political rationales." This kind of violence is "particularly hard to counter," and Goldberg fears President Trump is only going to make things worse.